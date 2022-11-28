Menu
Search
Main News

Zimbabwe ordered to stop producing electricity

By: Watchdog

Date:

 

Zimbabwe has been ordered to suspend power generation from its main source of electricity, the Kariba hydroelectric dam.

The news is a blow to Zimbabweans who are already facing up to 12 hours a day with no electricity.

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) said water storage levels were too low for power generation.

It added that Zimbabwe had already used up its annual allocation of water for electricity, and It was eating into neighbouring Zambia’s share.

Kariba supplies more than 60% of Zimbabwe’s electricity.

Currently its reservoir has 4% useable water or a quarter of last year’s levels.

Zimbabwe will only be able to resume generating power from Kariba in January.

Zimbabwe has faced rolling power cuts due to drought, and breakdowns at its aging power plants.

Previous articleZambia and Malawi exchange prisoners
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Zambia and Malawi exchange prisoners

Watchdog -
Zambia and Malawi exchange inmates Thirty one Zambian nationals and...

How to Find Online Jobs in Africa

adverts -
With high unemployment rates in most African countries, online...

UPND says Mutinta Mazoka remains one of them

Watchdog -
MUTINTA MAZOKA REMAINS A MUCH-LOVED MEMBER OF THE UPND...

Central Bank acts to cushion Kwacha

Watchdog -
BoZ injects $1.3bn to cushion Kwacha TO ENSURE stability and...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Zambia and Malawi exchange prisoners

Breaking News 0
Zambia and Malawi exchange inmates Thirty one Zambian nationals and...

How to Find Online Jobs in Africa

Main News 0
With high unemployment rates in most African countries, online...

UPND says Mutinta Mazoka remains one of them

Main News 0
MUTINTA MAZOKA REMAINS A MUCH-LOVED MEMBER OF THE UPND...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.