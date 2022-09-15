Zanaco boasting of stolen profits

Dear Editor,

Warm greetings to you, I’d like to bring to your attention of how I lost money to ZANACO, it’s a long read.

I am a struggling ZANACO express agent who has been servicing their clients for a few years now, on 11th August 2021 a Zamtel agent approached my stand for e-value conversion of amounts k2100,k2900, k2150& k2900 respectfully on different time intervals. The transactions were successful on my part but my client didn’t receive on their end. Understanding enough the client was a long time repeat client so we jokingly brushed it off thinking it would reflect any time after about 4hrs of waiting. 12th August was election day so we were off,on 13th August 2021 business was not friendly as carders would harass our booth’s so the only day we could continue working was Saturday the 14th of August 2021. My client came back claiming they had not received any money yet.

We contacted 5000 who took over an hour to respond only to be told to contact Zamtel since all the money was now sitting in a Zamtel trust account. We contacted someone from Zamtel and provided the receipts as proof, the amounts k2100 & k2150 reflected on my clients account but the two amounts of k2900 each didn’t,we called back Zamtel who asked us to get back to ZANACO,we did but this time we were only issued case numbers. On 16th August 2021, my client called to say they had received one amount of k2900 hence waiting for the other k2900. The chase went on and on to no avail without help, we continued with our business and my client faithfully never stopped supporting me. On 29th September 2021, we made other transactions but one of k2900 didn’t reflect again. We contacted Zamtel who helped us push the ZANACO guy’s till it eventually went through, I requested if they could do anything about the k2900 of 11/08/2021 that didn’t reflect they referred us to ZANACO who after been contacted closed the case. Contacted them again, they reopened it then after a few hours closed the case. My client wrote several emails to ZANACO who never responded but just kept on opening and closing the case till January 2022 when we finally gave up as my client lost k2900 to ZANACO.

On 16th August 2022 only to wake up with a negative k2150 in my ZANACO express account and my k60 which was in the account deducted, 15th September 2022 is almost a month later yet no one has contacted us to tell us what the deduction was caused by. Not too long ago they were boasting of k1B worth of profits, well now we know how they got to hit that high profit margin in a year it’s because we their agent are robbed every month from small commission’s they pay out and stealing from us through delayed/denied transactions.