Zampost’s EMS is pathetic



How effecient is our EMS system being offered by our ZAMPOST.

I applied for a job with local government service under Ndola City Council on 26th August 2022.This was done through EMS at Ndola main post office and notification of the package being sent was sent to my phone.

It being within Ndola and by EMS,I thought the letter would reach Ndola City Council before the said deadline of 31 August.

To my surprise I only received a notification of the package being delivered on 14th September 2022.How can mail sent through EMS within the same town take such a long time to reach the intended recipient..

Disappointed customer

