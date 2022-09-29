Menu
Zambian economy grows

By: Watchdog

Date:

LUSAKA, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) — Zambia’s economy grew by 3.5 percent in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 2.2 percent in the first quarter, the Zambia Statistics Agency said on Thursday.

The agency said in a release the growth was buoyed by the improved performances of the public administration, education, manufacturing, information and technology as well as accommodation and food services.

The agency said that other industries that contributed to the growth included transport and storage, construction, agriculture, forestry and fishing as well as mining and quarrying.

Meanwhile, the year-on-year inflation increased to 9.9 percent in September from 9.8 percent in the previous month. The agency attributed the increase to the base effect on food items

Watchdog
Watchdog

