Zambia under 17 girls beat Botswana

By: Watchdog

Zambia Under 17 women has beaten Botswana by 5 goals to nil in their opening Under 17 COSAFA Women’s championship match at the ongoing region 5 games in Malawi.

BWALYA CHILESHE bagged a brace either side of halftime to ensure that the young copper queens begin with a convincing win.

ZANGOSE ZULU, HARRIET MATIPA, and JESSY ZULU added more goals for Zambia.

Zambia will take on Comoros in the decider for the semi final on Monday December 5 at 10:00 hours.

In another impressive games, Zambia beat hosts Malawi by 15 points  to 7 in the Women’s 3 on 3-basketball.

Zambia Basketball Federation Secretary General RODRICK NDHLOVU described the bright start for Zambia as a result that comes from hard work and tireless training.

Harriet Matipa of Zambia celebrates goal with teammates during the COSAFA U-17 Girls Championship Region 5 Youth Games Lilongwe 2022 match between Zambia and Botswana on on the 01 December 2022 at Bingu National Stadium © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Watchdog
Watchdog

