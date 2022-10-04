Zambia to meet Eurobond creditors

Eurobond which matured last month.

Finance Minister SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE says the meeting will focus on restructuring the repayment of the Eurobond to the creditors.

Dr. MUSOKOTWANE was speaking to journalists shortly after officiating at the PriceWaterhouseCoopers-PWC- Zambia’s Post National Budget Analysis in Lusaka.

Meanwhile the Finance Minister said the private sector will remain Government’s strategic partner because they are a major employer.

He has called on civil servants and other public workers to support private investors and NOT perceive them as enemies.

Dr. MUSOKOTWANE said supporting the private sector will help them create more employment for local people.