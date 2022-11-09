Zambia signs forest partnership with EU

Zambia and the European Union have signed a memorandum of understanding meant to enhance Forest Partnerships.

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA signed on behalf of Zambia and EU President VON DER LEYEN signed on behalf of the EU commission.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, President HICHILEMA said reforestation must take a different angle in Zambia by prioritising planting trees that are of Agricultural and Nutritional value.

He added that the absence of alternative livelihoods for the local communities coupled with the demand for pristine wood like Timber in the world has led to unprecedented deforestation.

The President urged international commercial entities in the EU to consider having organised wood markets where the market pays the source of timber the fair price to preserve forests.

And EU commission President VON DER LEYEN hailed Zambia for the work it is currently doing in the preservation of forests.

Other partner countries that signed the MoU are Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mongolia and Guyana.

This was during the ongoing COP27 UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.