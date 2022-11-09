Menu
Search
Breaking News

Zambia signs forest partnership with EU

By: Watchdog

Date:

Zambia and the European Union have signed a memorandum of understanding meant to enhance Forest Partnerships.

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA signed on behalf of Zambia and EU President VON DER LEYEN signed on behalf of the EU commission.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, President HICHILEMA said reforestation must take a different angle in Zambia by prioritising planting trees that are of Agricultural and Nutritional value.

He added that the absence of alternative livelihoods for the local communities coupled with the demand for pristine wood like Timber in the world has led to unprecedented deforestation.

The President urged international commercial entities in the EU to consider having organised wood markets where the market pays the source of timber the fair price to preserve forests.

And EU commission President VON DER LEYEN hailed Zambia for the work it is currently doing in the preservation of forests.

Other partner countries that signed the MoU are Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mongolia and Guyana.

This was during the ongoing COP27 UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Previous articleLungu’s political advisor says PF stands no chance against HH
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Lungu’s political advisor says PF stands no chance against HH

Watchdog -
Former president Lungu’s political advisor Chris Zimba writes : IT’S...

HH to address Cop 27

Watchdog -
HH TO ADDRESS COP27 President Hakainde Hichilema writes👇 Fellow citizens. We have...

Minister Milupi says ready to face the law

Watchdog -
*I'M READY TO FACE THE LAW IF I HAVE...

Simple Way To Download Powerbet App And Also Bookmark It On Your Browser

adverts -
“Powerbet does not have an official app at the...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Lungu’s political advisor says PF stands no chance against HH

Main News 0
Former president Lungu’s political advisor Chris Zimba writes : IT’S...

HH to address Cop 27

Breaking News 1
HH TO ADDRESS COP27 President Hakainde Hichilema writes👇 Fellow citizens. We have...

Minister Milupi says ready to face the law

Main News 1
*I'M READY TO FACE THE LAW IF I HAVE...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.