Zambia represented at Queen’s funeral

By Ntazana Musukuma

CONTRARY to lies by PF that Zambia is not at the Royal Funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II of England, the Country is present. Zambia is being ably represented at the solemn occasion of the late Queen on behalf of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema by Minister of Justice Honourable Mulambo Haimbe SC and Chargé d’affairs Zambia Mr Donald Pelekamoyo.

The duo today paid their last respects to the late British Queen, signed the Book of Condolences and gave a personal message on behalf of President Hichilema.

Tomorrow, Honourable Haimbe and Mr Pelekamoyo will attend the final ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

Leaders from various parts of the world have continued flocking into London to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Her state funeral will be held tomorrow 19th September, 2022 at Westminster Abbey, ten days after her death.

The British Queen died on 8th September, 2022 at her home at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96. She has been succeeded by her eldest son King Charles III.