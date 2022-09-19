Menu
Search
Subscribe
Breaking News

Zambia represented at Queen’s funeral

By: Watchdog

Date:

By Ntazana Musukuma
CONTRARY to lies by PF that Zambia is not at the Royal Funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II of England, the Country is present. Zambia is being ably represented at the solemn occasion of the late Queen on behalf of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema by Minister of Justice Honourable Mulambo Haimbe SC and Chargé d’affairs Zambia Mr Donald Pelekamoyo.

The duo today paid their last respects to the late British Queen, signed the Book of Condolences and gave a personal message on behalf of President Hichilema.

Tomorrow, Honourable Haimbe and Mr Pelekamoyo will attend the final ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

Leaders from various parts of the world have continued flocking into London to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Her state funeral will be held tomorrow 19th September, 2022 at Westminster Abbey, ten days after her death.

The British Queen died on 8th September, 2022 at her home at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96. She has been succeeded by her eldest son King Charles III.

Previous articleLusaka Archbishop says Catholic Church will fight LGBT vice
Next articleKanchibiya MP wants RDA to account for money
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

LGBT clinic was opened in 2019

Watchdog -
IN 2017, PF Allowed UTH to open a clinic...

Police pick up slain priest’s girlfriend

Watchdog -
Slain Catholic Priest's Girlfriend picked up for interrogations Police in...

PF aligned judges to embarrass HH again

Watchdog -
Just like Tutwa said last week, PF judge are...

Kanchibiya MP wants RDA to account for money

Watchdog -
PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE *RDA MUST ACCOUNT FOR FUNDS...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

LGBT clinic was opened in 2019

Main News 0
IN 2017, PF Allowed UTH to open a clinic...

Police pick up slain priest’s girlfriend

Main News 0
Slain Catholic Priest's Girlfriend picked up for interrogations Police in...

PF aligned judges to embarrass HH again

Main News 0
Just like Tutwa said last week, PF judge are...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.