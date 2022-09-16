Zambia now global model of good governance – USA

The United States government says Zambia is now a global model in good governance.
Newly appointed United States Ambassador to Zambia MIKE GONZALES says Zambia’s democracy is now being appreciated worldwide because of the respect of the rule of law and democracy.
Mr GONZALES says President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s election last year gave him a clear public mandate in a democratic process.
The New US envoy said this when he presented credentials to President HICHILEMA at State House this morning.
He becomes the first US Ambassador to be sent to Zambia after the departure of his predecessor DANIEL FOOTE who was declared Persona Non Grata in January 2020.
AND President HICHILEMA said the United States is an important strategic ally which has been an all weather friend to Zambia.
He said Zambia needs more support especially in renegotiating the African Growth and Opportunity Act -AGOA- programme which gives access for Zambian products into the USA.
Rule of law? Which law? Even Hitler had his laws amd everyone obeyed them. Ask Mumbi Phiri under which law she has been detained without trial for months
corrected: It is the Rule of law because Mumbi Phiri, an accused, if not confessed, murderer, is detained under a law enacted by her own party, but which was used to persecute only those who did not belong to her party, especially if they were from the “wrong provinces”. Mumbi Phiri is detained exactly in keeping with the law; she is accused of murder, so NO bail for her. She has not been tried because the justice system overseen by her party is overcrowded and people charged with serious crimes spend years awaiting trial. None of you complained when this affected everyone else, such as the UPND members detained in Choma, who have been waiting for trial for 5 years; and now you want to cry because your law has come back to bite you? As the English say, “He who shits on the road should expect to find flies on the way back”. Let Mumbi Phiri await her turn in the justice system