Zambia now global model of good governance – USA

The United States government says Zambia is now a global model in good governance.

Newly appointed United States Ambassador to Zambia MIKE GONZALES says Zambia’s democracy is now being appreciated worldwide because of the respect of the rule of law and democracy.

Mr GONZALES says President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s election last year gave him a clear public mandate in a democratic process.

The New US envoy said this when he presented credentials to President HICHILEMA at State House this morning.

He becomes the first US Ambassador to be sent to Zambia after the departure of his predecessor DANIEL FOOTE who was declared Persona Non Grata in January 2020.

AND President HICHILEMA said the United States is an important strategic ally which has been an all weather friend to Zambia.

He said Zambia needs more support especially in renegotiating the African Growth and Opportunity Act -AGOA- programme which gives access for Zambian products into the USA.