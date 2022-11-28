Zambia and Malawi exchange prisoners

Zambia and Malawi exchange inmates

Thirty one Zambian nationals and nine Malawians nationals who were convicted in the two countries serving various sentences have been transferred back home.

This was during an inmate exchange transfer programme between Zambia Correctional Service and Malawi Prison Service on November 28, 2022 at Nchinji Border.

The transfer is in accordance with the respective Transfer of Convicted Persons Act of the two countries.

Speaking during the exchange Malawi Prison Service Commissioner -Operations Masauko Wiscot said the exchange offers inmates effective rehabilitation by bringing them closer to their communities and relations.

He said this would further reduce reoffending and subsequent overcrowding in facilities.

And Zambia Correctional Service Deputy Commissioner Paul Mwizabi said Zambia through the Service stands ready to adopt and domesticate International instruments as well as setting up regional mechanisms that would foster improved welfare of inmates.

Zambia and Malawi are countries in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) member state that have been consistent in effecting the transfer of convicted persons.