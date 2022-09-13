Your vote has stabilized the economy and strengthened Kwacha

HH Tells Kwacha residents

President Hakainde Hichilema thanked the people of Bwacha for voting for change of government and revealed that his government has stabilised the economy and now working towards improving the welfare of the people.

Speaking when he drummed up support for CHARLES MULENGA, the UPND Parliamentary candidate for the Kwacha By-election this afternoon, President Hichilema thanked the people of Kwacha for voting for change.

“the economy has stabilized and Kwacha has tremendously gained value meaning that soon people’s lives will improve.” said President Hichilema.

Youths from the PF who joined UPND on the sidelines told President Hichilema that his leadership has brought decency and peace and as a result they have reflected that they need to join UPND and contribute to the country’s development efforts by being responsible citizen