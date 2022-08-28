Woman explains to court why she has extra marital affair

A NDOLA woman has admitted to having extra marital affair with a mobile money booth operator claiming that her husband has not laid a hand on her for two-years because he fails to get an erection.

Bridget Nalondwa has also admitted to seeking Wisdom Siame’s affection because her husband Clifford Katwayi could not support her financially.

This is a matter in which Nalondwa was dragged to the Twapia local court in Ndola by Katwayi seeking divorce over her extra marital affairs.

Nalondwa narrated to court that her husband had difficulties in getting an erection and so she found herself a boyfriend to satisfy her in bed.

She also told court that her husband did not give her money and that was why she got herself a boyfriend who also helped her start up a business.

Nalondwa narrated to court that problems in her marriage started when her husband got work in Chisamba and left her at his parents house.

“His parents did not love me that much and they used to mistreat me , so I told my husband, but he never did anything about it. I then decided to follow him to Chisamba , but he also treated me badly. So I decided to get myself a boyfriend who would satisfy me and give me financial support,” she told court.

However, Katwayi in his testimony earlier told court that he had caught his wife on two occasions with two different men having an affair at the time they got married.

He told court that currently his wife was dating Siame, a mobile money booth operator from new Twapia market.

He told court that before Siame came into the picture, Nalondwa had other extra marital affairs the time they were living in Chisamba and that when he engaged both families about the issue, she still did not change.

“Neighbours would tell me about my wife’s affairs with Siame, but I did not believe them. I only believed when our daughters aged 10 and 12 years old told me about their mothers activities,” he said.

Katwayi also told court that when he confronted Siame, he was told that his wife had informed him that he was not her husband, but that he was her boyfriend.

passing judgment Twapia senior Presiding Magistrate Besa Mushibwe sitting with Senior Magistrate Barbara Changer granted divorce without compensation from both parties.

Katwayi has also sued Siame , whom he claims has been sleeping with other people’s wives in Twapia despite being married himself for adultery and he is on the run.

A bench warrant has been issued by the court for Siame.