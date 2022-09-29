Menu
When Mable Shaw met Mwata Kazembe

By: Banda Tunvwe

Date:

ZAMBIA IN HISTORY: Mabel Shaw Meets Mwata Kazembe in 1915

Mabel Shaw (1889–1973) the first single woman missionary to be sent by the London Missionary Society to Central Africa meets with Mwata Kazembe Muonga Kapakata III of the Lunda speaking people of Luapula Province who reigned from 1904 to 1919.

This was in 1915 when she went to get permission to construct an all girls school that now bears her name at Mbereshi for which she was Principal from 1915-1940 and still stands today.

She founded the Girl’s Boarding School, which later became known as the Livingstone Memorial School in Mbereshi, and which marked a significant new chapter in the education of African girls in Northern Rhodesia. ZOH

Banda Tunvwe
Banda Tunvwe

