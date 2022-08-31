What makes the Zambia national football team so good?

The Zambian national football team may not have qualified for the FIFA World Cup, but that does not mean that they have not achieved a lot. With a population of just over 19,000,000 and well-documented economic challenges, it is fair to say that the Zambian national team continues to exceed expectations, and we are sure that there will be a lot of success in the future. But what is it that makes the Zambia national football team so good? Let’s take a look at some of their achievements in further detail.

The achievements of the Zambian national football team so far

We need to start by taking a look at what this football team has achieved so far. We are sure that a lot of people have used Sportsbet Zambia to bet on the team during the African Cup of Nations. Overall, the team has appeared in the final of the tournament on three occasions. In fact, they won the 2012 tournament, beating Ivory Coast in the final.

It was a memorable game, ending 0-0, with Zambia winning 8-7 on penalties. The tournament went to sudden death, with Kalaba missing the 8th penalty, meaning all that K. Toure needed to do was to score to win the tournament for Ivory Coast. He didn’t. Sunzu then put the ball in the back of the net for Zambia, with Gervinho then missing the subsequent Ivory Coast penalty, meaning it was a historic tournament for Zambia.

The top goalscorer in the competition was Emmanuel Mayuka, with Christopher Katongo being awarded the player of the tournament award. Four Zambian players appeared in the team of the tournament. Alongside Katongo and Mayuka, defender Sunzu featured, as did goalkeeper Mweene.

Talented, dedicated players

There have been plenty of incredible football players that have come from Zambia. Of course, we need to start with Christopher Katongo, the player of the tournament in Zambia’s winning African Cup of Nations team. He was also voted the BBC’s African Footballer of the Year in the same year, winning more than 40 percent of the public vote. Katongo has had a significant role when it comes to the success of the Zambian football team, not only with regard to his playing days but also with the people that he has inspired as well.

We cannot talk about footballers from Zambia without mentioning Godfrey Chitalu, who is widely deemed the greatest footballer of all time from Zambia . He holds the goal scoring record for the national team. He was voted the Footballer of the Year in Zambia on five different occasions. Upon retirement, Chitalu started coaching and was put in charge of the Zambian national team when the entire squad tragically lost their lives due to a plane crash in 1993 off the coast of Gabon. The memory of that day still lives strong in everyone’s minds, and it inspires the current team to keep striving and achieve more in their honour.

The future is bright for the Zambian football team

As you can see, the national team in Zambia is certainly a group of players that we should be proud of, and we are sure that they have a lot of achievements in the future as well. There is no denying that the tragedy that the football national went through continues to drive the team forward to keep making the nation proud. Moreover, it certainly helps that there have been such talented, internationally acclaimed players from this part of the world.