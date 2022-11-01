We have just started – Says HH

President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

We are resolved. We are determined and nothing stands in the way of delivering development for all.

Yes! We have employed teachers, medical professionals, offering free education, ended caderism, increased CDF among others but this is not all and not enough hence creating more opportunities in the Zambia Army, Zambia National Service, Zambia AirForce, Zambia Correctional Services and Immigration among others. For us! We are just getting started and this is why we said to the people of Mkushi District in Central province to vote for the UPND Council Chairperson Nelson Chilemu in the Friday, 4th November, 2022 by-election.

We mean every word as far as development is concerned. Hold us accountable. We will deliver and we are delivering the change you voted us for.

Not in a day but one step at a time and Zambia is getting better and indeed will be better. We have all to get involved and get it solved.

Mwebena Mkushi! Vote for UPND this Friday and join the team that is willing and already changing the face of Zambia.

Zambia Forward!

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia

#ZambiaForward

#DeliveringDevelopment

#VoteUPND