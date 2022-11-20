Menu
Villagers beat up police officers

By: Watchdog

Date:

VILLAGERS CLOBBER POLICE OFFERS

Watchdog,

Irate villagers in Chinzu area of Kawaza Chiefdom in Katete district yesterday burnt to ashes a Toyota land cruiser belonging to Zambia Police.

Available information indicates that police in the district released some murder suspect without them being tried in court.

This did not seat well with relatives of the deceased and other villagers who went on rampage destroying houses of the suspects in the village as can be seen in the video.

Police rushed to the area to help normalize the situation however they were met with resistance and they were defeated by the angry villagers.

Some police officers have been sustained serious injuries.

Their motor vehicle burnt to ashes.

Reinforcement from Zambia National Service, Chioko camp and Chipata police were called in to help quench the fracas.

