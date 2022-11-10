UPND members are broke, says ex diplomat

UPND Members Broke – PF Journalist

Recalled diplomat and PF journalist Yande Musonda says Zambians are regretting for voting President Hakainde Hichilema last year.

In a series of posts, Yande, who was Zambia press attache to Paris, says most people who voted for UPND are broke and were asking her for money. She said she will not assist them because they made their “choice” on 12th August 2021 and therefore should get their money from HH.

Yande was recently recalled from foreign Service but had asked for permission to stay longer, which was rejected. She is a member of the PF propaganda team, which is spreading lies about Zambia in different forums.

Some of her friends are still serving in foreign Service as press attaches even though they belong to PF media team