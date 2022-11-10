UPND members are broke, says ex diplomat

UPND Members Broke – PF Journalist
Recalled diplomat and PF journalist Yande Musonda says Zambians are regretting for voting President Hakainde Hichilema last year.
In a series of posts, Yande, who was Zambia press attache to Paris, says most people who voted for UPND are broke and were asking her for money. She said she will not assist them because they made their “choice” on 12th August 2021 and therefore should get their money from HH.
Yande was recently recalled from foreign Service but had asked for permission to stay longer, which was rejected. She is a member of the PF propaganda team, which is spreading lies about Zambia in different forums.
Some of her friends are still serving in foreign Service as press attaches even though they belong to PF media team
We are appealing to the President of the Republic of Zambia to replace the FRA CEO Chola Kafwabulula and Management, as they have overstayed in their positions and serve no purpose to the development of the Agency and country at large.
• Investigate the executive director’ Chola Kafwabula’a corruption using Time Trucking, because of kickbacks that he is showered with.
• The Food Reserve Agency Executive director Chola Kafwabululua engineered the shifting of sales committee from the Agency to the Ministry of Agriculture with the former Permanent Secretary zgambo songelwayo . Free maize was given out and the Agency lost about ZMK 355 Million in revenue and only selected and preferred millers and traders benefitted. Both the Executive director and PS lied to the nation that it was food secure and thereby arranged an early maize sales program at $350 per ton. As that is not enough, they were behind the massive drawing of maize from the reserves by DMMU under a toll milling program for relief maize and it is believed that they were given money by millers. Investigate him on Antelope Milling, APG Million and ETG- Export Trading. chanda kabwe is involved . Investigate the role he played in the maize that was over drawn by Shared Resources. This case is with DEC and involved Kamba and the former councilor Tamba
• Kafwabulula does not conduct proper job assessments of his Managers when their contracts end for renewal, hence the same incompetent people retaining their jobs even though they don’t deserve them. All that matters to him is that they do him favors, they are bootlickers and they belong to the previous Government of PF.
• Iinvestigate the ADAS Project which was given to Savenda to construct sheds country wide? Please find out who signed the contract and the penalty fees of ZMK856 Million that was paid. The use of same external auditors and auditors from the Auditors General office and as a result they have been compromised.
• there is Victimization of staff members by either firing, non-renewal of their contracts and unnecessary transfers to whom he does not like and who do not boot lick and frequent his office as he is the Alfa and Omega of the Agency.
• Sad to say but he uses his disability to gain sympathy from his superiors but unleashes hell to employees under him.