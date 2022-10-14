UPND condemns violence in Mkushi

As United Party for National Development (UPND) , we wish to condemn all sorts of violence by some youths yesterday.

As many of you may recall, our party was overwhelmingly voted into government by the people of Zambia on August 12, 2021, to restore the rule of law, among other leadership commitments.

It was on the basis of strict adherence to the rule of law that President Hakainde Hichilema, who is our Party president too, declared that there will be no cadreism in markets, bus stations, or indeed in the public places.

So far, we are satisfied by the levels at which our party members have embraced President Hichilema directive of non violence.

As such, the UPND has not deviated from this position, especially that our people suffered extreme levels of political violence at the hands of the PF regime over the last decade.

Further, we are gradually witnessing high levels of political provocations by disgruntled opposition parties with intentions of testing our tolerance. There are numerous cases where some opposition members have showering total disrespect for the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema by showing him with insults.

The sum total of the Mkushi incident is that when the Patriotic Front (PF) filed in nominations, they went straight to the UPND camp with their truck to provoke their colleagues.

At this point UPND youths reacted.

I wish to also call upon our general membership to remain calm and report all sorts of provocation to the Zambia police service.

To that end, we call for civility from our opponents, Zambians have spoken, we must respect their views. NO VIOLENCE.

Nonetheless, matters of such nature fall within the mandate of the Zambia Police, and it is our hope that the law enforcement agencies will fully exercise this legal mandate.

Hon Batuke Imenda

*UPND SECRETARY GENERAL*