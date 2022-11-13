UHNCR High Commissioner to visit Zambia

UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection to visit Zambia

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency’s Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Mrs. Gillian Triggs, will be on an official visit to Zambia from 14 to 18 November 2022.

Mrs. Triggs oversees the international protection of millions of forcibly displaced people including asylum seekers, refugees, internally displaced, returnees, and stateless.

During the visit, the UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection will hold consultative meetings with senior government officials on matters related to a favourable protection environment, advocate for funding, and discuss progress towards the implementation of the Global Compact on Refugees, a programme which began in Zambia in 2017.

Mrs. Triggs will also engage the government on the conclusion of the legal aspects of the local integration of Angolan and Rwandan former refugees, mobilize the UN country team to step up and development actors inclusion of people we serve in national programs and the Modernization of Refugee Settlements Agenda (MORSA), which are initiatives aimed at improving the socio-economic development of the three designated settlements hosting refugees in Zambia.

The UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection will meet and interact with people we serve in Lusaka and Meheba refugee settlement to have first-hand information about assistance provided as well as their unmet needs.

On 18 November, the final day of her visit to the country, the Assistant High Commissioner for Protection will hold a media briefing which will include the UNHCR Regional Director for Southern Africa, Mr. Valentin Tapsoba and the UNHCR Representative to Zambia, Mrs. Pierrine Aylara.

When: Friday 18 November 2022

Time: 11:30 – 12:30

Where: UNHCR Office Conference Room, Plot 17c Horizon House, Leopards Hill Road, Kabulonga, Lusaka.

For more information, please contact:

Kelvin Shimoh, Public Information Associate, UNHCR