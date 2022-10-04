Menu
Two more abductors apprehended

By: Watchdog

Police have apprehended two of the suspects in connection with the abduction of 13 young women who were held in a house in Lusaka’s Chalala area.

Police Spokesperson RAE HAMOONGA says police apprehended the suspects around 02:00 hours today in TBZ of Kaoma after a tip-off from the public.

Meanwhile Police in Lusaka have continued to guard the house where the 13 abducted young women were kept.

There is heavy police presence at the house with some Armored police vehicles.

Some residents in the area have gathered outside the house trying to catch a glimpse of what is going on.

The house is now considered as a crime scene.
https://www.znbc.co.zm/news/two-suspects-in-the-chalala-abduction-nabbed-in-kaoma/

