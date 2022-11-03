Twenty mobile scammers arrested in Nchelenge

TWENTY (20) NCHELENGE SENDERS OF SCAMMING MESSAGES NABBED

Through the National Cyber Security Task Force comprising ZICTA and the police, twenty (20) suspects have been apprehended in connection with the sending of unauthorized electronic messages to members of the public. The messages comprised offers of social cash transfer funds, magic money, mobile money cash reversals and employment opportunities in the civil service.

Investigations with technical support from ZICTA using a geo locator (live tracking van) indicated that senders of the unsolicited messages were based in Nchelenge, Luapula Province where the twenty suspects were apprehended from in an operation.

All suspects aged between 15 and 27 are currently detained in police custody after they were transferred to Mansa, Luapula Division Headquarters where they have been charged with several counts of unsolicited electronic messages contrary to section 62 of the cyber security and cyber crimes act No.2 of 2021.

Fifteen (15) cellphones with unsolicited messages sent to members of the public have since been recovered and subjected to forensic examination.

What is sad is that among the arrested are boys aged 15 and 17years, a clear sign that these fraudsters are recruiting children and we should all rise and fight this growing scourge.

I wish to call upon members of the public to make effective use of the ZICTA short code *707# whenever they receive unsolicited messages so that more arrests are made.

The all male suspects currently in custody in connection with the charges above are;

1. Albert Bwalya aged 23 of Kashkishi area Nchelenge

2. Mpundu John aged 19 of Kamwangila village, Nchelenge.

3. Male Juvenile aged 15 of Chandwe village, Nchelenge.

4. Male Juvenile aged 15 of Kashkishi area, Nchelenge.

5. Male Juvenile aged 17 of Shijoni village, Nchelenge.

6. Chibwe Mathews aged 27 of Chandwe village, Nchelenge.

7. Jabo Martin of Elyabo village, Nchelenge

8. Male Juvenile aged 17 of J kamwangila village, Nchelenge

9. Male Juvenile aged 17 of Mutono village, Nchelenge

10. Chitambo Dickson aged 18 of Malulu village, Nchelenge

11. Male Juvenile aged 17 of Mutono village, Nchelenge

12. Male Juvenile aged 15 of Nkomba area, Nchelenge

13. Mwansa Charles aged 27 of Nkomba area, Nchelenge

14. Chanda Evans aged 24 of Kasumpa village, Nchelenge

15. Kabamba Emmanuel aged 25 of Mutono village, Nchelenge

16. Kabwe Aaron aged 20 of Kafufuma area, Nchelenge

17. Nuncho Edward aged 25 of Dustin area, Nchelenge

18. Musonda Edward aged 22 of Mutono village

19. Kombe Thomas aged 21 of Kanyangala village

20. Mpundu John aged 18 of Kanyangala village Nchelenge.