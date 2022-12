Former PF Kabwe Member of Parliament and P lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has died after a short illness.

Hon. Tutwa used to suffer from a heart condition and was usually treated from Maina Soko Military Hospital.

Last night after feeling sick he was taken to the heart hospital 🏥 near the Airport where he was admitted.He even chatted a bit this morning on WhatsApp.

A few minutes ago he asked to visit the gents and upon his return he was assisted back in bed and died instantly.

MHSRIP.