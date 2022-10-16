Toll gates are properties of GRZ

Minister of Infrastructure Charles Milupi Writes:

ALL THE ROAD TOLL GATES COUNTRYWIDE ARE STILL A PROPERTY OF THE GOVERNMENT

Fellow citizens, it has come to our attention that there are rumours making rounds that all the country’s road toll gates have been sold. These are just wild rumours being peddled by some people for whatever purpose they want to achieve.

Let me reiterate what I have told our colleagues from the media who called to seek clarification on this matter, that there has never been any discussion or meeting regarding the selling of any toll gate. We have had no problem collecting toll fees from these toll gates so far

Any tollgate is managed by those who own the road on which that toll gate is. The roads on which these toll gates are were built by the people of Zambia through the government. Therefore, all the road toll gates around the country remain the property of the Zambian government.

The toll gates are still managed by the Road Development Agency and the National Road Fund Agency.

Yes, where tollgates are on a road constructed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, that is a different issue.