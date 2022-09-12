Three women arrested for having sex with mental patient

Police in Kitwe have arrested THREE women for allegedly enticing a mental patient to drink alcohol before one of them engaged in sexual intercourse with him.

Police say the other women filmed the act and circulated the obscene material on social media.

Copperbelt Deputy Commissioner of Police SHARON ZULU has told ZNBC News in a statement that the case is alleged to have occured on 4th August, 2022 but the video was circulated yesterday.

Ms. ZULU says the three identified as THANDIWE PHIRI, KANGWA CHEMBEYA and MARY MUGALA of KITWE’s MINDOLO area, were arrested after a tip of from a member of the public.

She says investigations have revealed that 43 year old THANDIWE PHIRI was identified as having sex with a mental patient, who is their neighbour.

Ms. ZULU says KANGWA CHEMBEYA filmed the video but kept it in her phone and circulated it on social media yesterday.

She says police apprehended the three women, who have since been detained.

Ms. ZULU adds that the three women have been detained for Making and Circulation of Obscene material and Having Carnal knowledge of an imbecile or Person with Mental illness.