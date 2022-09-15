There is no shortage of HIV drugs, says Ministry

There is No Shortage Of HIV Drugs – MoH

By Sharon Siame

The Ministry of Health says there is NO shortage of Anti-retroviral (ARV) drugs in Zambia.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services LACKSON KASONKA says 98.5% of those receiving ARVs are on a drug combination called DOLUTEGRAVIR.

Prof. KASONKA says the drug contain ARV combinations called Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/ Lamivudine/ Dolutegravir commonly referred to as TLD or Tenofovir alafenamide/Emtricitabine/ Dolutegravir commonly referred to as TAFED.

He says the newer combinations were introduced in Zambia in 2018.

Professor KASONKA says about 6,000 individuals are still taking an old ARV drug called Zidovudine which the Ministry of Health has been transitioning from to TLD or TAFED.

He says the old ARV drug has faced increasing low demand globally, thereby disturbing its global supply chain due to the poor side effect profile.

Professor KASONKA says this has led to its erratic supply in the last two years and that Zambia has also faced this impact.

He says the Ministry of Health in consultation with stakeholders has made a decision to accelerate the transition of individuals on this drug to better, safer and easier-to-take ARVs.

The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services says health workers have been guided to fast-track the transition from Zidovudine-containing ARV combinations to TLD or TAFED in view of new developments.

In a statement to ZNBC News , Professor KASONKA said a further reminder has been given to dispense a six-month supply of anti-retroviral drugs as per standard guidance.