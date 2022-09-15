Menu
Search
Subscribe
Main News

There is no shortage of HIV drugs, says Ministry

By: Watchdog

Date:

There is No Shortage Of HIV Drugs – MoH

By Sharon Siame

The Ministry of Health says there is NO shortage of Anti-retroviral (ARV) drugs in Zambia.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services LACKSON KASONKA says 98.5% of those receiving ARVs are on a drug combination called DOLUTEGRAVIR.
Prof. KASONKA says the drug contain ARV combinations called Tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/ Lamivudine/ Dolutegravir commonly referred to as TLD or Tenofovir alafenamide/Emtricitabine/ Dolutegravir commonly referred to as TAFED.

He says the newer combinations were introduced in Zambia in 2018.

Professor KASONKA says about 6,000 individuals are still taking an old ARV drug called Zidovudine which the Ministry of Health has been transitioning from to TLD or TAFED.

He says the old ARV drug has faced increasing low demand globally, thereby disturbing its global supply chain due to the poor side effect profile.
Professor KASONKA says this has led to its erratic supply in the last two years and that Zambia has also faced this impact.
He says the Ministry of Health in consultation with stakeholders has made a decision to accelerate the transition of individuals on this drug to better, safer and easier-to-take ARVs.
The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services says health workers have been guided to fast-track the transition from Zidovudine-containing ARV combinations to TLD or TAFED in view of new developments.
In a statement to ZNBC News , Professor KASONKA said a further reminder has been given to dispense a six-month supply of anti-retroviral drugs as per standard guidance.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema heads to Angola
Next articleZanaco boasting of stolen profits
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

President Hichilema heads to New York

Watchdog -
President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is expected to travel to New...

Economists, experts say Zambia’s debt should be cancelled

Watchdog -
BlackRock, bondholders must cancel Zambia debt, economists and experts...

Appeal courts halts proceedings in no Malanji, Lusambo case

Watchdog -
COURT OF APPEAL STOPS HIGH COURT PROCEEDINGS TO DELIVER...

Zambia now global model of good governance – USA

Watchdog -
The United States government says Zambia is now a...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

President Hichilema heads to New York

Main News 1
President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is expected to travel to New...

Economists, experts say Zambia’s debt should be cancelled

Main News 0
BlackRock, bondholders must cancel Zambia debt, economists and experts...

Appeal courts halts proceedings in no Malanji, Lusambo case

Main News 0
COURT OF APPEAL STOPS HIGH COURT PROCEEDINGS TO DELIVER...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.