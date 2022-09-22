Menu
Search
Main News

There are no LGBT conditions in IMF deal

By: Watchdog

Date:

22 September 2022

ZAMBIA IMF CONDITION DON’T CONTAIN LGBTQ CONDITIONS

SOME politicians are attempting to make Zambians believe that CONDITIONS is a new found word, following the just concluded International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal with the UPND Government.

Firstly, life is a game of conditions and our daily functions are all about a set of conditions.

Human relations, be it; social, business, economic, spiritual or otherwise are based on conditions.

The conditions are a yardstick for change or adjustment in a given relationship.

But some politicians have based IMF conditions on their wild and malicious imagination, especially LGBTQ!

The following conditions obtain in the IMF deal; nothing to do with homosexuality: –

1. The IMF US $1.3 Billion loan is interest free!

2. NO loan repayments until after 5 and half years.

3. Upon commencement of loan repayment, it shall be made over 10-year period.

4. NO Public of Private assets have been listed as collateral.

5. The first instalment came on 1st September 2022 after sealing the deal on 31st August 2022.

6. Subsequent instalments are due every 1st April and 1st October of a calendar year for a period of 38 months.

7. Prudent expenditure by Government in key sectors such as health, education and agriculture.

Lastly, in any relationship, if one is looking for wrong things, then, wrong things shall be found!

We encourage the people of Zambia to trust the UPND Government because money is supposed to be created through production and not printing more through the Bank of Zambia.

Admittedly, debt restructuring has been made possible!

Aswell K. Mwalimu

Checkmate
22/09/2022

Previous articleSuspended DPP loses court case
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Suspended DPP loses court case

Watchdog -
COURT THROWS OUT DPP'S JUDICIAL REVIEW APPLICATION By Darius Choonya The...

Youth happy with census opportunity

Watchdog -
Zambia 2022 Census Done and dusted thank you to the...

Even priests have secrets, says Ndola Bishop

Watchdog -
Everyone has secrets - Bishop Phiri AS murdered priest Father...

HH highlights successes since taking over presidency

Watchdog -
  PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HIGHLIGHTS ZAMBIA'S SUCCESSES IN ONE YEAR _......

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Suspended DPP loses court case

Breaking News 0
COURT THROWS OUT DPP'S JUDICIAL REVIEW APPLICATION By Darius Choonya The...

Youth happy with census opportunity

Editor's Choice 0
Zambia 2022 Census Done and dusted thank you to the...

Even priests have secrets, says Ndola Bishop

Main News 0
Everyone has secrets - Bishop Phiri AS murdered priest Father...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.