The most hype and exciting series in 2022

Let’s figure out which series is the most interesting for viewers; shows in 2022 are now on the buzz by people.

The most popular Netflix series and more

Over the past few decades, TV series have firmly entered the life of movie lovers, and thanks to various streaming platforms, there are quite a lot of them. More and more new ones continue to come out, and, at times, it is difficult to choose what to see after all. We have collected the best Netflix series based on the IMDb rating.

The most popular Netflix movies and series produced in 2022

The choice of paintings is broad and multifaceted. The rating presents the best new Netflix series that will not leave indifferent even the most demanding fans of TV shows and movies.

Day shift 2022;

Purple Hearts 2022;

The Gray Man 2022;

Wedding Season 2022;

Sea Monster 2022;

Persuasion 2022;

A man from Toronto in 2022.

Cowboy Bebop (2021)

The events of the anime series directed by Shinichiro Watanabe take place in 2071. Post-apocalyptic future. The earth turned out to be lifeless, and people settled on various planets of the solar system. The profession of a bounty hunter is gaining popularity. Space cowboys are looking for criminals and are rewarded in the Martian currency for those caught alive. The story is about one of these interplanetary ships called Bebop. The crew consists of four people and one dog. The name comes from the musical direction bebop, which was popular in the 40s of the last century.

Aranyak (2021 – …)

The Aranyak mini-series was released in December 2021. Creators Charudatt Acharya and Rohan Sippy centered on the story of two police officers working in a rural Indian village in the mountains. There are disagreements between them, but both must investigate a crime involving the disappearance of a teenage girl. It soon becomes clear that there are political intrigues, insidious revenge, and even terrible legends around the crime. All of this comes to the surface as the investigation progresses.

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power (2022 – …)

The television series is based on John R. R. Tolkien’s works about Middle-earth, which unfolded thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The series tells of the Second Age when Sauron and the elves created the rings of power and then secretly forged the One Ring to control all the others. The young Galadriel is convinced that Sauron is plotting a return after he is defeated along with his master Morgoth. Unfortunately, the era ended with the large-scale battle of the Last Alliance, as shown in the Peter Jackson trilogy prologue. It is worth noting that this series is considered the most expensive in history and was extended for a second season.

Daredevil (2015 – 2018)

Drew Goddard has created another superhero series based on a character from Marvel comics. In the center of the plot is the story of a little boy, Matt Murdock. As a child, he became blind after being in a car accident. The consequences were unexpected – vision was lost, but at the same time, all other senses were incredibly aggravated. Matt goes to university, becomes a lawyer, and opens a law office with his friend. During the day, he works as a lawyer, and at night he protects the city’s inhabitants as a mysterious masked protector. In total, three seasons of Daredevil have aired.

Seinfeld (1989 – 1998)

Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David created the series in the sitcom genre, and their friends and acquaintances became the prototypes for many of the characters. To some extent, Seinfeld became a new word in the genre and was very different from most sitcoms. The main characters here were neither relatives nor colleagues, remaining close friends until the end. The creators described their work as a show about nothing. The main character is stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld. Eccentric friends often appear in his apartment.

Peaky Blinders (2013 – 2022)

Screenwriter Steven Knight has created a crime drama based on the story of the Shelby brothers’ crime family operating in Birmingham in the 1920s. The Peaky Blinders gang gained fame in England at the end of the 19th century, but after the First World War, the four Shelby brothers gave it a second wind. The plot tells about the confrontation with the police, the fight against other criminal groups, and the personal life of the brothers. In January 2021, the series’s creators announced that the sixth season, which has already begun filming, would be the last.

Breaking Bad (2008 – 2013)

Another crime drama created by Vince Gilligan and consists of five seasons. The plot is based on the story of school teacher Walter White. Doctors diagnosed him with inoperable lung cancer, and to ensure his family’s future, he and his student Jesse Pinkman began to produce and sell the drug methamphetamine. Breaking Bad is considered one of the best American TV series, as evidenced by numerous awards, including 16 Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes.

Black List (2013 – …)

In 2021, the ninth season of the psychological thriller The Black List was released, and the authors will not stop there. The series tells the story of one of the most wanted criminals in the world, Raymond Reddington. He surrenders to the FBI and, during interrogation at headquarters, declares that he is ready to help the Bureau in searching for the most dangerous criminals. He only puts forward one condition – he will work exclusively with the agent Elizabeth Keen. According to Reddington, she is a rookie but a brilliant investigator.

You (2018 – …)

Drama with thriller elements based on the works of Caroline Kepnes. Three series seasons have already been released, and it has been renewed for a fourth, which will appear on screens in 2022. The plot revolves around the story of bookstore employee Joe Goldberg. One day he meets the talented writer Guinevere Back and uses any means to get closer to her and make her fall in love with him. He manipulates and even goes for murder, while Guinevere does not notice how sophisticated her young man is in her methods.

Marine Police: Special Department (2013 – …)

The series focuses on the work of the American federal agency to investigate crimes committed in the Navy: either against American sailors or by themselves. The agency’s name is the United States Navy Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS). The protagonist of the series, Senior Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, leads the emergency response team. In some episodes, Gibbs’ team investigates terrorist activities. In September 2021, the 19th season of the series was released.