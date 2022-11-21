The amazing RCDE Stadium

Camp Nou is not the only fantastic stadium located in the Spanish city of Barcelona. You can always make online bet and win – 1xbet.ug features wagers on all matches of the exciting Spanish La Liga. Barcelona’s cross-city rivals, which is RCD Espanyol, also have an excellent venue of their own.

The venue in question is the RCDE Stadium. This facility is quite new. Being open as recently as 2009 it has served as Espanyol's main home ever since. It has a capacity of more than 40 thousand spectators.

This capacity makes the RCDE Stadium the third largest in the city of Barcelona and the tenth largest across all Spain. In terms of the city, it ranks behind the Camp Nou and the Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys.

Moving to a new home

Espanyol had changed its home quite a few times in a relatively short period of time. Up to 1987, the team had played their matches at the Estadio de Sarriá. Then, until 2009, they played their home matches at the Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys.

The RCDE Stadium was finally opened just in time for the beginning of the 2009-10 season. The first match was played between Espanyol and Liverpool, with the home team winning by a score of 3-0.

The goals were scored by:

Luis García;

Ben Sahar

Iván de la Peña.

By the way, there is quite a sad chapter in the early history of the venue and specifically related to this match. It turns out that this was Dani Jarque’s first match as captain of the Spanish side. Eventually, it would be the only one, as the player would tragically die a few days later. As a tribute to their captain, the team renamed one of their gates after him. In 2010 they also unveiled a statue that honored Jarque.

Some features of the facility

UEFA awarded Elite status to the RCDE Stadium. This means that the venue can be used to play basically any kind of match organized by the European football organization.

Next to the stadium there is also an impressive shopping center. It also makes use of several features that make it quite efficient and clean. In fact, RCD Espanyol gets profit from the stadium even when not using it for matches. This is because its energy-generating capacities contribute to the electricity supply of the city.

