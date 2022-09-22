Menu
Search
Breaking News

Suspended DPP loses court case

By: Watchdog

Date:

COURT THROWS OUT DPP’S JUDICIAL REVIEW APPLICATION

By Darius Choonya

The Lusaka High Court has thrown out an application by suspended Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyunyi to commence judicial review proceedings challenging the decision of President Hakainde Hichilema not to waive her oath of secrecy to defend herself before the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC).

The court says the application was filed out of time.

In this matter, Mrs. Siyunyi had filed a judicial review application for the court to make a declaration that the President’s refusal to waive her oath of secrecy before defending herself at the JCC was illegal and unconstitutional citing article 93 (1) of the constitution.

She also wanted the proceedings against her stayed pending the determination of her application before court.

Previous articleYouth happy with census opportunity
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Youth happy with census opportunity

Watchdog -
Zambia 2022 Census Done and dusted thank you to the...

Even priests have secrets, says Ndola Bishop

Watchdog -
Everyone has secrets - Bishop Phiri AS murdered priest Father...

HH highlights successes since taking over presidency

Watchdog -
  PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HIGHLIGHTS ZAMBIA'S SUCCESSES IN ONE YEAR _......

Lundazi MP joins race for PF presidency

Watchdog -
Lundazi Central MP Brenda Nyirenda Writes ; "This is a...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Youth happy with census opportunity

Editor's Choice 0
Zambia 2022 Census Done and dusted thank you to the...

Even priests have secrets, says Ndola Bishop

Main News 0
Everyone has secrets - Bishop Phiri AS murdered priest Father...

HH highlights successes since taking over presidency

Main News 0
  PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HIGHLIGHTS ZAMBIA'S SUCCESSES IN ONE YEAR _......

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.