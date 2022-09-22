Suspended DPP loses court case

COURT THROWS OUT DPP’S JUDICIAL REVIEW APPLICATION

By Darius Choonya

The Lusaka High Court has thrown out an application by suspended Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyunyi to commence judicial review proceedings challenging the decision of President Hakainde Hichilema not to waive her oath of secrecy to defend herself before the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC).

The court says the application was filed out of time.

In this matter, Mrs. Siyunyi had filed a judicial review application for the court to make a declaration that the President’s refusal to waive her oath of secrecy before defending herself at the JCC was illegal and unconstitutional citing article 93 (1) of the constitution.

She also wanted the proceedings against her stayed pending the determination of her application before court.