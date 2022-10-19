Summary of free education grants in 2022

*SUMMARY OF GOVERNMENT FREE EDUCATION GRANTS SENT TO ALL 10,570 GOVERNMENT AND GRANT AIDED PRIMARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOLS IN 2022*

18th October, 2022

Wilfred Musape and Mwalimu Patrick

The Ministry of Finance and National Planning Official Facebook page announced on 17th October, 2022 that as per 2022 National Budget of K1.8 billion allocated to all 10,570 Primary and Secondary schools as school grants has since been released to schools between January and October 2022 as follows;

✅ *K323.8 million* released on 2nd January, 2022 for *1st Quarter* (January, February & March)

✅ *K398 million* released on 5th April, 2022 for *2nd Quarter* (April, May & June)

✅ *K611.4 million* released on 13th July, 2022 for *Third Quarter* (July, August & September)

✅ *K442.4 million* released on 14th October, 2022 for *4th Quarter* (October, November & December)

*Note that:* These funds are way above previously collection of scanty school fees from Parents in terms of consistency.

For example, on *average* a highest school receives *K600,000* per quarter x *4 quarter* equals to *K2,400, 000*. In short these funds are a direct replacement of scanty school fees in an improved version.

Therefore, no school should pretend not to have enough funds to run schools effectively, as there is consistency in the manner in which funds are sent to all schools. We can all observe that before the school exhausts the previous quarter grants the next quarter grant hits the school accounts.

It is also important to remind one another that the Free Education Grants covers a lot of costs associated with day to day running of schools programs such as;

✅ Paying of General Workers

✅ Buying of all school stationery

✅ Buying of school fuel and bus maintenance

✅ Buying of ZESCO bills

✅All forms of minor school projects

✅ Attending all meetings and professional associations

✅ Smoothly running of Grade 7, 9 and 12 examinations from 28th October to 2nd December 2022 such as feeding invigilators and supervisors and transportation of examinations papers to and from the strong rooms.

Additionally these funds came to replace what Parents used to pay to schools such as;

✅ School fees 8-12 learners ought to pay *K200 x 3 terms* to make it *K600* per year swallowed by Grants

✅All forms of PTA fees from Grade 1 to 12 swallowed by Grants

✅ Buying of realms of paper, slashers and many more by new entrance learners in schools swallowed by Grants

✅ Paying for examinations fees at Grade 7, 9 and 12 swallowed by Grants

✅ Paying for practical subjects such as Natural and Domestic Sciences practicals swallowed by Grants

✅ Paying for examinations identity cards by Grade 7, 9 and 12 learners swallowed by Grants

✅All forms of school project fees learners used to pay to schools swallowed by Grants and CDF

*Quarterly Figures courtesy of Ministry of Finance and National Planning Official Facebook page*

*Zikomo chintu chabwino maningi*