Student nurse killer not yet captured

NDOLA STUDENT NURSE/PROPHETESS DIED IN A LODGE

POLICE on the Copperbelt say Eunice Namuchimba, a Ndola Central Hospital nursing student/prophetes known well from chingola was found dead in the room of a lodge where she spent a night with her Tanzanian boyfriend.

According to reports, the 29-year old was murdered at Sato Guest House in Kitwe’s Second Class Trading Area.

Copperbelt police commissioner Sharon Zulu says the body of the deceased Eunice Namuchimba was found tied with a black rubber belt from a used tire around the neck but had no physical injuries.

Ms. Zulu in a statement to ZNBC News in Kitwe disclosed that the naked lifeless body of Eunice was found lying on the floor facing up with a yellow chitenge material covering her.

She said the deceased Eunice arrived at the lodge in the company of a male companion a Tanzanian national identified as Omaria Daniell Saidi who booked the room yesterday afternoon.

She added that the two had lunch and later proceeded to room 9 with the man who was dressed in a Muslim attire Jalabia covering his face.