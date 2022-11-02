Stroke victim gets new life thanks to IBA President

This story is testament to the big heart of the international boxing community. We publish this wonderful tale at the request of a very special man who was given a new lease on life after suffering a terrible stoke.

That man is Dr. Joseph Ayeni, a man who has given more than 30 years of his life to the development of boxing both in Africa and around the world. For a long time he was one of the members of the IBA Board of Directors, but just a year before suffering the stroke he left his post and retired because of his age.

Sometime after his retirement, Dr. Ayeni was hospitalized after a serious stroke. Unfortunately the clinics where Ayeni was treated seemed unable to help him. It was at this moment that the huge and friendly boxing community performed the miracle. Thanks to those around the world who kept in touch with Ayeni – his story reached the ears of Umar Kremlev the President of the International Boxing Association.

He gave his word that he would help to cure him, and he did so without any delay.

Mr. Kremlev simply asked a clinic to help, assisted Ayeni to undergo treatment, and then sent him to rehabilitation.

Today, Dr Ayeni is completely healthy, full of life and is at home with his family. He gave credit to Mr Kremlev and said good deeds shouldn’t stay in the shade.

“I really believe that the IBA is a family. Every person is precious, even after retirement. I am grateful to fate that all has happened this way. Umar takes his place worthily, and he really is a man of his word. Thank you, my good friend, for giving me more days of my life! Thanks to the entire IBA boxing family for taking care of older generations,” Dr. Ayeni said.