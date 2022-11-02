Standard Chartered impressed with Kwacha performance

Standard Chartered Bank says the stability of the kwacha and inflation rate have placed Zambia in a firm position to have a positive economic outlook for next year.

The Bank has however cautioned the Central Bank to take the necessary measures to handle any risks that may come from external shocks.

Standard Chartered Bank said the Bank of Zambia needs to take precautionary steps, in the wake of investors exploring other markets.

Speaking during a presentation at a market outlook breakfast meeting in Lusaka, Standard Chartered Bank Head of Research for Africa and the Middle East, RAZIA KHAN said the debt restructuring plan gives positive prospects for Zambia’s economy.

And Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Board Chairperson CALEB FUNDANGA said Zambia remains a big market for the financial institution.

Dr. FUNDANGA said the bank has continued to invest in various sectors in Zambia owing to the confidence it has attached to the economy.