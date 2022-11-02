Menu
Search
Main News

Standard Chartered impressed with Kwacha performance

By: Watchdog

Date:

Standard Chartered Bank says the stability of the kwacha and inflation rate have placed Zambia in a firm position to have a positive economic outlook for next year.

The Bank has however cautioned the Central Bank to take the necessary measures to handle any risks that may come from external shocks.

Standard Chartered Bank said the Bank of Zambia needs to take precautionary steps, in the wake of investors exploring other markets.

Speaking during a presentation at a market outlook breakfast meeting in Lusaka, Standard Chartered Bank Head of Research for Africa and the Middle East, RAZIA KHAN said the debt restructuring plan gives positive prospects for Zambia’s economy.

And Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Board Chairperson CALEB FUNDANGA said Zambia remains a big market for the financial institution.

Dr. FUNDANGA said the bank has continued to invest in various sectors in Zambia owing to the confidence it has attached to the economy.

Previous articleStroke victim gets new life thanks to IBA President
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Stroke victim gets new life thanks to IBA President

adverts -
This story is testament to the big heart of...

The case of Hamasaka v Saboi

Watchdog -
The case of Hamasaka V Saboi Zambians easily forget Controversial Lusaka...

FSG failure to deliver fertilizer worries government

Watchdog -
FSG fertiliser delivery worries govt By Ernest Chanda ONE fertliser supplier...

We have just started – Says HH

Watchdog -

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Stroke victim gets new life thanks to IBA President

Main News 0
This story is testament to the big heart of...

The case of Hamasaka v Saboi

Main News 0
The case of Hamasaka V Saboi Zambians easily forget Controversial Lusaka...

FSG failure to deliver fertilizer worries government

Main News 2
FSG fertiliser delivery worries govt By Ernest Chanda ONE fertliser supplier...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.