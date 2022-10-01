Menu
Search
Main News

Stakeholders hail 2023 national budget

By: Watchdog

Date:

STAKEHOLDERS HAPPY WITH 2023 NATIONAL BUDGET

By Leah Ngoma and Patricia Male

The Zambia Chamber of Mines says the proposed 2023 national budget is an encouragement towards the re-establishment of Zambia as a key mining investment destination.

Chamber Chief Executive Officer Sokwani Chilembo says the chamber of mines has long advocated for the dismantling of excessive unfavorable mining tax policies that were previously introduced, leading to a slowdown in mining investment inflows.

Mr Chilembo says amending the mineral royalty tax to be calculated on an incremental or sliding scale basis will start to bring Zambia’s tax regime back in line with other mining countries.

In a statement, Mr Chilembo has also applauded the measures promoting exploration and artisanal mining as well as the establishment of a mining regulatory institution arguing that investors wanted to see a fully capacitated regulator that could manage its administration in a timely and effective manner.

Meanwhile, the Rural Electrification Authority-REA- says the increased budgetary allocation to rural electrification programmes in the 2023 national budget has put the authority on the spot to ensure accelerated efforts in reaching rural electrification by 2030.

REA Chief Executive Officer Linus Chanda says the increase in rural electrification programmes in next year’s budget from this year’s about K360 million to over K740 million as announced by Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane during the budget presentation yesterday will enable the authority to accelerate efforts to reach universal access by 2030.

Speaking to Journalists today, Engineer Chanda indicated that with the allocation, REA aims to have all the 10 provinces included in electrifying rural areas.

Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane yesterday unveiled K167.3 billion national budget with an emphasis on mindset change for it to be implemented successfully under the four thematic areas which include, economic transformation and job creation, human and social development, environmental sustainability and good governance environment.

PHOENIX NEWS

Previous articleGovernment proposes K163 Billion budget for 2023
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Government proposes K163 Billion budget for 2023

Watchdog -
The Government has proposed to spend  167.3-Billion Kwacha in...

The most hype and exciting series in 2022

adverts -
Let's figure out which series is the most interesting...

Scam at University Teaching Hospital

Watchdog -
Goodmorning watchdog, I've a concern with what is happenning at...

Meet Zambian’s envoy at Miss Global

Banda Tunvwe -
A NDOLA-based model Grace Mwila, 26, leaves for Nigeria...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Government proposes K163 Billion budget for 2023

Main News 0
The Government has proposed to spend  167.3-Billion Kwacha in...

The most hype and exciting series in 2022

Main News 0
Let's figure out which series is the most interesting...

Scam at University Teaching Hospital

Letters to Editor 1
Goodmorning watchdog, I've a concern with what is happenning at...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.