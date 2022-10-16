Menu
Siliya, Pande Chilufya expelled from PF

PF cracks as MMD’ s Dora Siliya, Chitalu Chilufya, Kabinga Pande removed from PF central Committee

***They are all supporting Lungu for 2026 because he is the one who took them to PF

MEMBERS OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE REMOVED*

Sunday, 16th October 2022

A few months ago, the Acting Secretary General, Hon. Nixon Chilangwa, on behalf of the Central Committee wrote to several members of the Central Committee to understand why they were not attending statutory meetings or engaging themselves in party activities or assignments, without advancing explanations for their absence, or without tendering notice of regret.

In this vein, fifteen members of the Central Committee were affected.

The Secretariat received satisfactory explanation from four members and the Central Committee accepted. In this vein only 11 MCCs were now affected.

The Secretariat then wrote to the following requesting for further formal explanation ;

1. Hon. Dora Siliya
2. Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya
3. Hon. Charles Zulu
4. Hon. Kutemba Konga
5. Hon. Philip Kosamu
6. Hon. Dr. Jonas Chanda
7. Hon. Kabinga Pande
8. Hon. Emireen Kabanshi
9. Hon. Glen Kalimbwe
10. Hon. Vincent Mwale
11. Nathan Chanda
12. Hon. Francis Musunga

The Central Committee then received satisfactory explanations and accepted the reasons of their absence from;

1. Hon. Nathan Chanda
2. Francis Musunga
3.Hon. Vincent Mwale
4. Hon. Emerine Kabanshi

The Central Committee then later proceeded to remove those who didn’t give an explanation or did not provide a response.

Those affected and have been removed from the Central Committee are;

1. Hon. Dora Siliya
2. Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya
3. Hon. Charles Zulu
4. Hon. Kutemba Konga
5. Hon. Philip Kosamu
6. Hon. Dr. Jonas Chanda
7. Hon. Kabinga Pande

At the last sitting of the Central Committee, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya came to the meeting and stated that he has not been aware of any letter. His case is therefore under further consideration.

Issued by
*Hon. Raphael Nakacinda*
Chairperson for Information and Publicity
Member of the Central Committee
PATRIOTIC FRONT

