Service chiefs rush to Katete violence scene

November, 21, 2022 – The Inspector General of Police Mr. Lemmy Kajoba on Sunday, November 20, 2022 travelled to Katete District together with the Zambia Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Colin Barry and the Commissioner General for Zambia Correctional Service Mr. Fredrick Chilukutu where they visited the Nine officers who were attacked by a mob in Kamwaza Village in Chieftainess Kawaza’s area.

The attack occurred on Saturday, November 19, 2022 around 16 hours when the officers followed up a report of Malicious Damage to Property in Chinzu and Joweni Villages.

You may wish to know that after our investigations, it came to our attention that the total number of houses destroyed in both villages are 15 and one motor vehicle, a Toyota Hilux.

The aim of the visit by the three Service Chiefs was to check on the health conditions of the Officers as well as seek guidance from health experts as to whether they could be evacuated to Lusaka for specialised treatment.

While at Saint Francis Mission Hospital, the three Service Chiefs were briefed by Senior Resident Medical Officer, Dr. Jonathan Malala about the health conditions of the officers were he revealed that out of the nine admitted seven were discharged on Sunday November 20, 2022 around 10:00 hours after receiving treatment.

Dr. Malala described the condition of the two officers who are still admitted as stable and out of danger though still in pain. One is nursing a swollen leg and a painful right shoulder while the other has head injuries and a fractured left arm.

Dr. Malala guided that there was no need to evacuate the officers to Lusaka at the moment as the hospital was managing the situation.

He revealed that the hospital authorities were grateful to the three Service Chiefs for the fatherly gesture of physically visiting the affected officers.

The Service Chiefs also took time to monitor the security situation in the District before departure for Lusaka.

The situation in Chieftainess Kawaza’s village and the surrounding areas has since returned to normal and Police officers have intensified investigations into the attack on officers.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer