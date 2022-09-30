Scam at University Teaching Hospital

Goodmorning watchdog,

I’ve a concern with what is happenning at UTH, almost all tests are being referred to Royal Laboratories near clinic 5 and people are paying heavily.

How can the entire UTH fail to have testing kits for typhoid ?

CT scan and a lot of other tests.

Is our govt aware of what is happenning., this is a private lab in the surroundings of the biggest govt hospital…this is not acceptable. Pls do your investigations , UTH must be independent.

Let them find another place to operate from and leave the hospital to do its job properly

