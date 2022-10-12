SAVENDA LIGHTS UP WESTERN PROVINCE WITH SOLAR

By Kabanda Chulu

SAVENDA Electronics has just completed the first phase of a nearly K1m street solar lighting project in Western Province aimed at augmenting Government’s desire to make Zambia a 24 hours economy

Already, the company, which is a subsidiary of Savenda Group, has handed over the completed 1.5 kilometre street-lighting project in Senanga to the local authorities.

The overall objective of Savenda Electronics was to expand to other districts of Western Province in a bid to ensure that people were able to freely carry out their transactions even beyond working hours.

This was disclosed yesterday by Savenda Electronics general manager Joo Chunga at the ongoing Western Province Tourism, Trade and Investment Exposition in Mongu.

Mr Chunga said the 30 street lights installed in Senanga would make it possible for local traders to work beyond 17:00 hours and increase their take-home profit. “We partnered with the local council to ensure that marketeers trade beyond 17:00 hours,” he said. “This has helped improve the economy of the district because people are able to freely trade in a safe environment.”

the Senanga street-lighting project, Savenda was moving to Mulobezi, which Mr Chunga said had the potential to be one of the best investment destinations in the Western Provinc.

He said even in Mulobezi, the company would light up selected trading areas covering a stretch of 1.5 kilometres.

Mr Chunga said Government’s resolve to making Zambia a 24 hours economy was a welcome vision which should be supported by adequate lighting to ensure a safe trading environment.

“We welcome Government’s desire to make Zambia a twenty-four hours economy,” he said. “This will need energy because people like to invest in places they deem safe for their investments. What we have done in Senanga sits well with Government’s desire.”

Savenda Electronics would also support the locals in Western Province with skills so that they would be able to service the solar lighting equipment whenever there was a fault instead of travelling all the way to Lusaka.

“In a way, we will also be helping the government in terms of job creation. Apart from imparting skills in the locals, we have also continued sourcing poles for the Savenda street lights from local suppliers,” he explained.