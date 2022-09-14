When you are good you are good:

Savenda Group Chief appointed to Thembekile Mandela Foundation

The Thembekile Mandela Foundation (TMF) has appointed the Group Chief Executive of Savenda Group of Companies, Clever Mpoha into its Advisory Board against the idea of bringing African minds together to solve African problems, with the shared vision of developing Africa as one community.

Mpoha, who is a Zambian national, Heads the Savenda Group, a Zambian procurement and logistics solution conglomerate which has business interests in mining, telecommunications, energy, agriculture, automotive, insurance, ICT, aviation, petro-chemical and medical fields.

As a global supply chain management company established since 1997, significant synergies exist in Savenda, due to network of associations in the USA, Middle East, Africa, European Union and Asia pacific regions. An appointment letter to Mpoha on September 2, 2022, signed by the TMF’s Founder and Chairperson, Ndileka Mandela, stated: “I am pleased to inform you that the Board on September 1, 2022 on the recom- mendation of its nomination committee and your exemplary services to the community, has appointed you as a member of the Advisory board of Patron, effectively for a period of five years.”

“As a great Pan African businessman, we believe that your experience and leadership in (the course of the organization) will be of great value to the mission and vision of our Foundation. We wish you success in this new assignment and have confi- dence that you shall transform TMF to the next level. We thank you and welcome you to the Board” the letter concluded.

The Thembekile Mandela Foundation (TMF).

The TMF was founded ten years ago, in 2012 by Ndileka Mandela, the first granddaughter of Nelson Mandela. The Foundation’s vision is to ensure that all learners in selected rural schools have access to education, infrastructure and the right to quality life in South Africa. A key objective of TMF is to continue the legacy of Nelson Mandela by promoting health and education programmes in select- ed rural schools. These programmes were started by Nelson Mandela through his Foundation, the Nelson Mandela Founda- tion (NMF). ‘The NMF have since changed its mandate to Centre of Memory hence TMF has taken over the programmes and included Youth Development components.