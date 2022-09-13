Ruto appoints judges just after swearing in

HOW TO CONSOLIDATE POWER

VERY VERY SMART

Just after being sworn in, Ruto appoints his own judges

President William Ruto has appointed six judges who were rejected by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

Dr Ruto, in his maiden speech as the Head of State yesterday, promised to end a three-year impulse between the Judiciary and the Executive.

Immediately after his inauguration, the President signed two gazette notices appointing Weldon Korir, Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga and Prof Joel Ngugi to the Court of Appeal.

He also named High Court registrar Elizabeth Omange and chief magistrate Evans Makori as Environment and Lands Court judges.

The two were on the list that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta declined to appoint as judges.

“To further demonstrate my commitment to the Judiciary, this afternoon I will appoint the six judges already nominated to the court of appeal, which was done three years ago by the Judicial Service Commission, and tomorrow I shall preside their swearing-in so that they can get on with their business of serving the people of Kenya,” said the President in his speech at the Kasarani Stadium.