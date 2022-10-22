Menu
Search
Main News

Rupiah Banda’s ADC gets back his job

By: Watchdog

Date:

Rupiah Banda ADC gets back his job, thanks to Bally

The aide de camp (ADC) of former President late Rupiah Banda has been given back his job years after being chased by the PF government in 2011.

Steven Mayoko was sacked by the PF government and denied benefits after he refused ro abandon RB and testify against him.

Mayoko has now been given back his job and he will be deputy commanding officer for Muchinga Province.

The PF government wanted Mayoko to implicate RB in corruption cases after his immunity was lifted by PF but he refused and chose to be loyal to the former President.

Mayoko was the longest serving bodyguard of RB who was always standing behind him from the time he was Vice President.

Sadly, George Lungu, another of RB aide de camp who was fired together with Mayoko, died of depression and never paid his benefits by PF.

And the former police commissioner for Northwestern Province Auxiious Daka who was fired by PF for allowing President Hakainde Hichilema to campaign in the area has also been given back his job and will work at headquarters.

And current ADC of President Hakainde who was also fired by PF for arresting PF cadres in Sesheke has been promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner of police.
It pays to be professional.

Previous articleHow to Participate in ICO
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

How to Participate in ICO

adverts -
The “cryptocurrency boom” is a thing of the past;...

Why People Love Live Sports Betting

adverts -
We can honestly say that sport is one of...

NAPSA says money for partial payments ready

Watchdog -
VERY IMPORTANT NAPSA ready to pay: Labour PS says K17bn...

Girl aged 19 fakes abduction to be with lover

Watchdog -
Girl aged 19 fakes abduction to spend time with...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

How to Participate in ICO

Main News 0
The “cryptocurrency boom” is a thing of the past;...

Why People Love Live Sports Betting

Main News 0
We can honestly say that sport is one of...

NAPSA says money for partial payments ready

Main News 0
VERY IMPORTANT NAPSA ready to pay: Labour PS says K17bn...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.