Psychiatrist says Doctor Tasils Tembo’s killer is sick

A PSYCHIATRIC at Chainama Hills Hospital has told the Lusaka High Court that Zambia Army officer, Nigel Mwaba, had a borderline personality disorder at the time he examined him after he was alleged to have murdered his lover, Dr Tasila Tembo between October 24, 2020 and October 26, 2020.

Mwaba is facing one count of murder Contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Dr Patrick Msoni testified that after making a mental status, Mwaba could have experienced trauma as a result of dynamics in the family.

Mwaba pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and is alleged to have murdered Dr Tembo, 47, between October 24, 2020 and October 26, 2020 at Lusaka district.

A PSYCHIATRIC at Chainama Hills Hospital has told the Lusaka High Court that Zambia Army officer, Nigel Mwaba, had a borderline personality disorder at the time he examined him after he was alleged to have murdered his lover, Dr Tasila Tembo between October 24, 2020 and October 26, 2020.

Mwaba is facing one count of murder Contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Dr Patrick Msoni testified that after making a mental status, Mwaba could have experienced trauma as a result of dynamics in the family.

Mwaba pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and is alleged to have murdered Dr Tembo, 47, between October 24, 2020 and October 26, 2020 at Lusaka district.

Mwaba who was the last person to be seen with Dr Tembo was also missing but police launched a man-hunt and managed to apprehend him at the Memorial park where he went to view the grave site of late Dr Tembo.

Last week, Judge Wilfred Muma found Mwaba with a case to answer and placed him on his defence after the prosecution established a prima facie case against him.

Opening defence on behalf of Mwaba, Dr Msoni who conducted a mental status examination on Mwaba and submitted a medical report of his findings before court said his conclusion was that he was a patient.

Dr Msoni told the court a person with disorder would show signs of being unstable, intense outburst of anger, impulsive and usually go against the law.

He narrated that environmental factors were stress related, meaning dynamics in the family of a patient experiencing trauma because of the dynamics in the family.

Dr Msoni further said Mwaba showed the gravity of the distance and that he was arrogant and not coordinating to the topic which was being discussed.

He explained that such a problem usually starts in childhood and adolescence and that there was no specific treatment to the disorder and that it needs long term psychotherapy

Dr Msoni said at the time he attended to Mwaba he could not relate to any genetic part.

When asked in cross-examination whether he established what Mwaba’s mother does, Dr Msoni responded in affirmative and said the details were confidential