Menu
Search
Main News

PS says pupils should close their legs in front of teachers

By: Watchdog

Date:

SCHOOL GIRLS SHOULD CLOSE THEIR LEGS WHEN THERE IS MALE TEACHER IN FRONT, SAYS CENTRAL PROVINCE PS

SCHOOL girls should be modestly seated in class to avoid distracting their male teachers, Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe says.
Mr Mwanakampwe also says school girls should desist from any behaviour that would be misconstrued as luring their male teachers into a relationship.

“A teacher is teaching, the girl child is seated carelessly. When the teacher is marking, the girl puts a paper ‘don’t underrate me,’” he said.

He said this recently in Kabwe during the commemoration of International Day of the Girl Child.

Mr Mwanakampwe wondered why school girls should be buying and taking morning after pills when they should be preoccupied with their school work.

He said it was disappointing that in some cases some girls would have had abortions by the time they turn 18 years

Previous articleToll gates are properties of GRZ
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Toll gates are properties of GRZ

Watchdog -
Minister of Infrastructure  Charles Milupi Writes: ALL THE ROAD TOLL...

DPP Lilian Shawa fired

Watchdog -
By Brian Mwale President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has removed LILLIAN SIYUNYI...

Government invites PF to national day of prayer and fasting

Watchdog -
GOVERNMENT INVTES OPPOSITION PF TO NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER,...

Court directs police to continue investigating Atlas Mara for theft of $ 3.8m

Watchdog -
The Lusaka High Court has...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Toll gates are properties of GRZ

Main News 0
Minister of Infrastructure  Charles Milupi Writes: ALL THE ROAD TOLL...

DPP Lilian Shawa fired

Breaking News 1
By Brian Mwale President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has removed LILLIAN SIYUNYI...

Government invites PF to national day of prayer and fasting

Main News 0
GOVERNMENT INVTES OPPOSITION PF TO NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER,...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.