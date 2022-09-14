Menu
President Hichilema suspends DPP

By: Watchdog

Date:

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has with immediate effect suspended Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) LILLIAN SIYUNI.

The President has since appointed KATONGO IAN WALUZIMBA as acting DPP for administrative convenience.

Last month, the JCC heard, among other complaints, a complaint from Tobias Milambo, Nachi Musonda and Richard Lubemba against the DPP. The complaint involves Ultimate Insurance Company were PF MP Augustine Chanda Katotobwe used the DPP to do criminalities to aid the MP and the wife Felicitas Chibamba Kabwe in grabbing the company from its owners.

Watchdog
Watchdog

