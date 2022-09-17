President Hichilema heads to New York

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is expected to travel to New York to attend the 77th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

This is from September 18th to 22nd, 2022.

President HICHILEMA is scheduled to address the General Assembly during the High-level General Debate in New York on September 21st, 2022.

Acting Foreign Affairs Minister, MULAMBO HAIMBE told ZNBC News in a statement that on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the President will participate in several high-level meetings.

Mr. HAIMBE says the President is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with United Nations Secretary General ANTONIO GUTERRES, International Monetary Fund Managing Director KRISTALINA GEORGIEVA, World Bank President DAVID MALPASS, and United States Agency for International Development Administrator, SAMANTHA POWER.

Mr HAIMBE said in line with the Government’s commitment to continue creating and fostering meaningful partnerships that will bolster the Zambian economy, the President will also attend the Zambia Investor Forum and the US-Africa Business Forum.

The President is scheduled to return to Zambia immediately after his engagements in New York.