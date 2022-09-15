Menu
President Hichilema heads to Angola

By: Watchdog

Date:

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is today  expected in Angola to attend the inauguration Ceremony of President JOÃO MANUEL GONÇALVES LOURENÇO.

This follows the re-election of President LOURENÇO on August 24, 2022.

The Inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Luanda.

Acting Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, MULAMBO HAIMBE has confirmed in a statement to ZNBC News today.

Mr. HAIMBE said President HICHILEMA is scheduled to return to Zambia immediately after the ceremony.

