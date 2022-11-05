Menu
Search
Main News

Police shoot dead suspected criminals

By: Watchdog

Date:

Police in Lusaka have killed six dangerous criminals who were armed with an AK47 rifle.

The killing of the six gunmen happened yesterday around 14:00 hours along Kasupe Road in Lusaka West.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga explains that around 13:00 hours, police received intelligence information that there were more than five suspected criminals who were about to stage a robbery at a Chinese company along Kasupe Road.

Hamoonga says a police patrol team quickly made a follow up and managed to spot the vehicle for the suspected criminals as given by the Informant.

“The criminals were driving a Toyota Allion silver in colour bearing Registration number BAP 3075 that at the time was speeding towards the company premises with an intention to attack.

When the criminals noticed the presence of police officers, they opened fired at the police officers prompting the officers to respond proportionally and regrettably they were all shot dead,” he said.

“The following items were recovered from the Toyota Allion, a pair of handcuffs, a blue raincoat, catapult, a broken long button and an AK 47 rifle bearing serial number 30724 with 10 rounds of ammunitions. During the heavy fire exchange, one officer was grazed by a bullet shot by the criminals and sustained a bruise on his left thigh and he is out of danger.
According to the Informant, these are the same criminals who have been behind several Aggravated Robberies in the recent past that include among others at All stars Electrical company on 14th October, 2022 around 17:30 hours where amounts of K30, 000=00 and USD 7000=00 were stolen. Besides, these are believed to have been involved in robbery cases involving Yango taxis operators,” he said.

Hamoonga has since invited families that may be missing a male relative to check with the UTH mortuaryfor indetifucation of the gunned men.

“The bodies of the deceased persons whose ages range from 25 to 35 years have since been deposited in the University Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting identification, post-mortem and burial. We are appealing to persons who may be missing male relatives ranging between 25 to 35 years to come forward and help in identifying the deceased persons,” Hamoonga.

Previous articleResults of by elections held on 4th Nov 2022
Watchdog
Watchdog

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Results of by elections held on 4th Nov 2022

Watchdog -
IMG_7292 WARD BY ELECTIONS HELD ON 04/11/2022 1. Malambo-...

Parimobile.cm – the best betting guide in Cameroon

adverts -
Parimobile.cm is a place where you can find all...

Headmen, councilors escape beating over land

Watchdog -
By Evans Liyali Chief Naluama's Representative, Charles Cheelo...

Man kills wife, kills himself

Watchdog -
Man commits suicide after killing his wife By Christopher Miti A...

About us

Zambia's Leading and Trusted Online investigative News Website with Regular Updates with news as it breaks

Company

The latest

Results of by elections held on 4th Nov 2022

Main News 1
IMG_7292 WARD BY ELECTIONS HELD ON 04/11/2022 1. Malambo-...

Parimobile.cm – the best betting guide in Cameroon

Main News 0
Parimobile.cm is a place where you can find all...

Headmen, councilors escape beating over land

Main News 0
By Evans Liyali Chief Naluama's Representative, Charles Cheelo...

Subscribe

© 2022 Zambian Watchdog. All Rights Reserved.