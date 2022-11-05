Police shoot dead suspected criminals

Police in Lusaka have killed six dangerous criminals who were armed with an AK47 rifle.

The killing of the six gunmen happened yesterday around 14:00 hours along Kasupe Road in Lusaka West.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga explains that around 13:00 hours, police received intelligence information that there were more than five suspected criminals who were about to stage a robbery at a Chinese company along Kasupe Road.

Hamoonga says a police patrol team quickly made a follow up and managed to spot the vehicle for the suspected criminals as given by the Informant.

“The criminals were driving a Toyota Allion silver in colour bearing Registration number BAP 3075 that at the time was speeding towards the company premises with an intention to attack.

When the criminals noticed the presence of police officers, they opened fired at the police officers prompting the officers to respond proportionally and regrettably they were all shot dead,” he said.

“The following items were recovered from the Toyota Allion, a pair of handcuffs, a blue raincoat, catapult, a broken long button and an AK 47 rifle bearing serial number 30724 with 10 rounds of ammunitions. During the heavy fire exchange, one officer was grazed by a bullet shot by the criminals and sustained a bruise on his left thigh and he is out of danger.

According to the Informant, these are the same criminals who have been behind several Aggravated Robberies in the recent past that include among others at All stars Electrical company on 14th October, 2022 around 17:30 hours where amounts of K30, 000=00 and USD 7000=00 were stolen. Besides, these are believed to have been involved in robbery cases involving Yango taxis operators,” he said.

Hamoonga has since invited families that may be missing a male relative to check with the UTH mortuaryfor indetifucation of the gunned men.

“The bodies of the deceased persons whose ages range from 25 to 35 years have since been deposited in the University Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting identification, post-mortem and burial. We are appealing to persons who may be missing male relatives ranging between 25 to 35 years to come forward and help in identifying the deceased persons,” Hamoonga.