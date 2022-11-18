Police rubbish Tayali’s torture allegations

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE REACTS TO CLAIMS OF TORTURE BY ECONOMIC AND EQUITY PARTY LEADER CHILUFYA TAYALI.

18th November, 2022-The Zambia Police Service is committed to the upholding of Human rights and freedoms as enshrined in Article 193(2)(e) of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No.2 of 2016.

We are concerned with the allegations which have been raised by Mr Chilufya Tayali accusing our Director of CID that he tortured him whilst in police custody. As all may be aware by now that Mr Chilufya Tayali was apprehended by police officers and detained in police custody. He was later released on 16th November, 2022 after being formally charged and arrested in the company of his lawyer.

During the time of his detention and at the time of his release neither did the accused nor his lawyer raise any complaint of being tortured whilst in our custody later alone to raise an allegation after being released.

As Zambia Police Service we take great exceptions to claims of torture that have been raised after he was released and parted company with him together with his lawyer amicably. We have also taken note that he has stated that he is pursuing it with his lawyers and we will be waiting for the result of his consultation and the next course of action.

We also would like to remind members of the public of the need to desist from drawing inferences on a matter bordering on allegations which still needs to be proved.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE