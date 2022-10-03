Menu
Police ‘rescue’ abducted girls

By: Watchdog

Date:

STATEMENT BY THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE ON THE ABDUCTED MOBILE MONEY AGENT PAMELA CHISUMPA AND OTHER TWELVE FEMALES.
With a sense of relief I would like to inform the nation through you the press that today the 3rd October, 2022 we have managed to safely rescue Pamela Chisumpa together with thirteen other ladies that were held captive in a house in Chalala area of Lusaka. The following are the names of the other twelve female victims:
1. A female Juvenile aged 17
2. Grace Siabeula aged 22
3. Felistus Hachintu aged 18
4. Ruth Banda aged 21
5. Nalukui Macwani aged 21
6. Agness Kapwaya aged 21
7. Docus Chungwe aged 24
8. Priscila Mapulanga aged 23
9. Honester Lungu aged 25
10. Rosemary Chibwe 25
11. Faith Muluti aged 28
12. Paxina Chanda aged 22
This was after a long protracted investigation that we have continuously pursued since April this year when she was abducted along Cairo road in Lusaka. All the victims have been taken to a medical facility for quick Medical attention. We have apprehended one suspect who is in our custody to help us with Investigations.
We would like to call for calm amongst the general public as we wait for the victims to recuperate and further our investigations. A comprehensive statement will be issued in due course.

Lemmy Kajoba
INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE
3rd October, 2022P

