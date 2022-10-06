Police quiz GBM over gassing claims

STATEMENT BY THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE ON THE ONGOING INVESTIGATION REGARDING THE GASSING INCIDENTS OF 2020.*

Following the reopening of investigations into the gassing incidents that occurred in the past years, Police has continued to interview persons who may help with the ongoing investigation with information that can bring this period of terror which rocked the Nation leaving property destroyed and lives lost to a logical conclusion.

One of the persons that we have interviewed so far who had publicly declared to have information relating to the said crime is Mr. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba who on 16th February,2020 whilst holding a press briefing at the Patriotic Front Party Secretariat offices in a video clip did say that he knew the persons behind the gassing incidents.

To this effect we summoned Mr. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba for an interview so that he could substantiate his claims. Mr. Mwamba’s interview in the presence of his lawyer with our investigating officers was not conclusive as he had requested for more time to recollect his claims.

I wish to state that Zambia Police Service will not hesitate to either recall or summon any person that may have information regarding this matter. As we do this we shall ensure that individual human rights are upheld as enshrined in the Constitution of Zambia.

Lemmy Kajoba

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

6th October, 2022